Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,813 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

