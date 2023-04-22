The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

