Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

