Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

