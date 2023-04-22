Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

