Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.