Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

