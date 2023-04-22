Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

