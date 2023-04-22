Costello Asset Management INC Sells 62 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

