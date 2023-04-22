Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 71,983 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,983 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $98.90.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

