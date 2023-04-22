iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.