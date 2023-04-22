Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,688 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

