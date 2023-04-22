Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 96 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average of $250.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

