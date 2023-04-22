Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Trading Down 0.9 %

CDW stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

