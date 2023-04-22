Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

