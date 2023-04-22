Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.50 and its 200-day moving average is $247.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

