Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 390 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 126,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

