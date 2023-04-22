Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,564 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.89.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.