Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.17.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

