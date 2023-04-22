Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

NYSE DG opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

