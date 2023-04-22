Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $548,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

