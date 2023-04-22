Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $65.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

