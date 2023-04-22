Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

