D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DHI stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

