D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

