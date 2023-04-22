SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 166,082 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 674.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Further Reading
