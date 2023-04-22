Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

