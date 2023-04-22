Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 153 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

