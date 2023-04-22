Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 68 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $719.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $687.09 and its 200-day moving average is $607.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $728.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

