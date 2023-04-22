Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 2,752 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $208.20.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.