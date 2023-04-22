Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 2,752 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $208.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.