Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $366.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $367.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

