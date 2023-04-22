Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

WM stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.