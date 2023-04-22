Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

