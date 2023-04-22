Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Corning by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 148,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

GLW stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

