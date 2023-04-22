Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

