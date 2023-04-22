Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,741,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

BKNG opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,539.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2,207.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

