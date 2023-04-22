Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.5 %

NOK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.