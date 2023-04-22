Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

