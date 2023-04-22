ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 25,196 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.2 %

CNS stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 65.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.