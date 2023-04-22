Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

