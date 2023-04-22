Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,570 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.