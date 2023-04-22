ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,478,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $143.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.