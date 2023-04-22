Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

