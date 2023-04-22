Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $182.22 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.41.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

