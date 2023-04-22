Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

