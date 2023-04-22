The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.22 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

