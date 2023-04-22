Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 413 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.87.

Shares of HCA opened at $281.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

