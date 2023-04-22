iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,516,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 111,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 53,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

