BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

