The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

